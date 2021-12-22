Truman Johnson, Jr., 88, of Downingtown, Pa., died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
Born Nov. 27, 1933, in Shamokin Township, he was a son of the late Truman O. and Grace L. (Lehman) Johnson. He married the former Laura Hoover, who preceded him in death. Together they celebrated 51 years of marriage. He recently married the former Loretta (Houseknecht) Winter, who survives.
Truman received a degree in tool and die making from the former Williamsport Area Community College, now Penn College. He served honorably with the U. S. Navy during the Korean War. Truman worked as a tool and die maker at GTE Sylvania for 32 years, before retiring.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Bonita Springs, FL, the Eagle's Nest Rod and Gun Club and a lifetime member of Good Sam's Camping. Truman enjoyed wood working and gardening.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Alicia K. Brittain, of Downingtown; two sons, Mark E. Johnson, of Bonita Springs, FL and Wayne E. Johnson, of Houston, TX; two step children, Diane Ruhl and James Winter; four brothers, Talmage Johnson, of Sunbury, Ralph Johnson, of Winfield, Oscar Johnson, of Sunbury and Dale Johnson, of York; a sister, Ida Inch, of Manchester; 17 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; five stepgrandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and first wife, he was predeceased by two brothers, Ira G. and Harry F. Johnson; and two sisters, Ella F. Gladfelter and Norma F. Bidelspach.
A memorial service is being planned for March 2022 and will be announced at that time.
Memorial contributions in Truman's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at alz.org.
