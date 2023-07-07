Michael Reagan’s column in the Sunday Item (June 18) demonstrated just how far overboard one must go to defend Donald Trump. While the column is replete with examples of nonsensical thoughts and conclusions, I will just focus on the “innocent until proven guilty” comments. It is true that one isn’t guilty in a court of law until proven guilty, but as a voter I must come to a “verdict” on political candidates. I try always to make my judgements based on the best evidence available. Trump’s own recorded words, more than provide the evidence of his multiple cases of criminality.
We know absolutely that he is a sexual predator. We have it in his own words on the Access Hollywood tape. About two dozen women have reported on his predation directed at them. The recent ruling in a civil case in New York is a clear example. We have seen copies of the checks he paid to Stormy Daniels.
He repeatedly has told us he took the classified documents and has lied repeatedly that they were his. They belong in the National Archives. He obstructed the return of very sensitive documents for nearly two years while they were haphazardly kept in his residence. This is not speculation; we have seen the evidence.
If you or I took a single such document the FBI would have been knocking on our door the next day. The repeated claims of so many Republican leaders that the Justice Department has been weaponized against Trump are patently ridiculous. For nearly two years they treated him with kid gloves. The double standard has been in his favor. The National Archives patiently waited a year for the return of the documents. After getting a court order for their return, the FBI finally did their search. Some documents had been returned, but then Trump lied that all the documents had been returned. Don’t forget that the indictment was voted by ordinary citizens.
I know without a doubt that Trump attempted to overturn the vote in Georgia. I have heard the recording countless times. I will be surprised if an indictment in this case doesn’t occur. Thank goodness there was a strong Republican governor and secretary of state who said no to the corrupt Trump.
Trump’s most egregious crime is his role in the violent riot of Jan. 6. Rioters at his direction attempted to overthrow a democratic presidential election. If successful, such an attack would have caused severe damage to our democracy. It is central for democracies that candidates accept the results of elections. Trump’s repeated lie that he won the election has stoked immense damage to our country. That so many Republican leaders and those who call themselves Republicans believe this lie is astounding. What a contradiction that the very same people who deny the evidence of Trump’s criminality accept the election lie for which there is no evidence. In more than 60 court cases, Trump’s lawyers presented no evidence of fraud. Rudi could lie on the courthouse steps, but couldn’t lie in the courtroom.
Trump is a man who demands absolute loyalty but gives none to others. Supporting Trump and Trumpism represents a continuing threat to our constitutional democracy. If elected again, Trump would create a constitutional crisis which could lead to a fascist government with Trump holding the power he so cravenly desires.
Republicans keep making McCarthy-like charges about Democrats based on little or no evidence. We keep hearing about the “Biden crime family.” What are the crimes and where is the evidence of these crimes? Leading Republicans have admitted that they are only trying to drive down Biden’s poll numbers. They have no interest in justice. Joe Biden is not responsible for his adult son’s behavior. The Federal District Justice who has handled the Hunter Biden Case was appointed by Trump. Biden did not fire and replace him which is norm with a new administration. This was an act of integrity on Biden’s part. Trump has never exhibited integrity.
It is also something lacking in so many Republicans in the House of Representatives.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.