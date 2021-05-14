In his predictable party-line column in the May 13 Daily Item, David Rowe parrots Trumpublican Party lies hoping to deceive gullible voters about the proposed state constitutional amendments. Ignore his bad advice, which serves only his disgruntled political party.
Vote no on proposed amendments 1 and 2. We don’t need the most bloated state legislature in the nation trying to manage emergencies when we already have a governor empowered to do so. An elected governor is trusted by the majority of citizens who care enough to vote, and the legislature already has the ability to end emergency declarations if the majority of representatives deem it necessary.
These two proposed amendments are just gamesmanship by power-hungry Trumpublican politicians. Reject them. And vote yes on proposed amendment 3. Honorable people want the state constitution to specifically prohibit discrimination based on race or ethnicity. This should have already been done a long time ago.
Erik Viker,
Selinsgrove