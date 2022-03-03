MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust announces that $70,000 in scholarships will be awarded this year. Fifty thousand dollars will be awarded to members of the Class of 2022. An additional $20,000 will be awarded to collegiate students that graduated from the Mifflinburg Area School District.
Any Mifflinburg senior that has been accepted or is planning to attend an accredited two-year or four-year institution or trade school is encouraged to apply. Since many seniors are exploring educational opportunities outside of the high school building, applications may be returned to the guidance office or by U.S. mail to Michael Miller. Applications must be returned to the guidance office or postmarked by April 15. A MACST board member will obtain class rank and GPA information from the guidance department before the applications are given to the selection committee. Collegiate scholarship applications and transcripts are due to Michael Miller of Mifflinburg by June 1.
Applications are available from the high school guidance office or at macst.org. The three-page applications are Excel templates. Directions for completion and qualifications are found on page one of the applications. Senior winners will be announced at the Annual Senior Awards program and collegiate winners will be notified approximately July 1.
If you are interested in supporting future Mifflinburg graduates, contact M.A.C.S.T. Inc at 570-966-2189 or send donations to M.A.C.S.T. Inc., 1900 Dietrich Road, Mifflinburg, PA 17844. Donations can also be made through the Raise the Region Campaign or by the PayPal link on the MACST website.
