Arthur Keller, in his letter to the editor on May 21, blames the Biden administration for importing 538,000 barrels a day from Russia. The truth is, that amount of oil was imported last year, 2020, during the Trump administration after the Saudi’s reduced oil on the market to stem the drop in prices due to the pandemic and after Trump imposed sanctions on Venezuela ending oil imports from that country.
As to the importation of large capacity electric transformers from China, almost one third (82) of those 300 transformers were imported during the first three years of Trump’s presidency, and the importation of those Chinese transformers started in 2006 in the Bush years, before the Obama presidency.
Further, Biden did not rescind the Trump ban on imports of Chinese electrical equipment; rather he put a 90 day stay on that order so that it could be reviewed.
Facts matter. The facts are as I have stated them, not as you chose to spin them. Your political point of view is yours to choose but your view can’t change reality. Trump lied all the time and his lies almost brought our country down. Truth matters. We can argue policy, but let us do it based on facts.
Dennis Ziegenfuss,
Sunbury