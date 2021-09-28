Headache triggers and treatments
Anxiety and stress: Take deep breaths, go on a walk and incorporate healthy stress-relief activities into your daily routine.
Loud noises: Turn down the volume or walk away from sources of loud noise.
Light: Put down your screens or lower the brightness on devices. Also, try not to overexpose yourself to unprotected sunlight.
Physical activity: Find a balance between pushing yourself too hard and being too sedentary.
Sleeping: Make sure you’re getting enough sleep and have a regular nighttime routine.