Pastor Butch Woolsey, in siding with Representative Fred Keller, (letter to editor, Nov. 24) seems to have a profound misunderstanding of vaccination and immunization.
Vaccination does not “cure” anything.
“People need to do their homework.” I wonder if Pastor Woolsey realizes that the poliovirus still exists in the world, yet since 1979 poliomyelitis has been eradicated in the United States, thanks to an aggressive vaccination effort. At this point, we are not attempting to “kill” a virus; we are trying to stop a pandemic, a pandemic costing the lives of more than three-quarters of a million Americans.
Massive outbreaks of polio erupted in the U.S. in the late-’40s when it disabled an average of 35,000 people each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With no vaccine or other remedy available, public health officials imposed strict quarantines and restrictions on travel. Introduction of the first IPV vaccine in 1955 marked the beginning of the eradication of this horrid disease.
The global effort led by medical experts, virologists and other dedicated health care professionals has reduced worldwide cases from around 350,000 cases in 1988 to just 22 reported in 2017. But, the continued existence of the virus may still threaten any group of people if a vaccine program is not astutely maintained. Polio vaccine, administered multiple times, can provide a person lifelong protection.
Do you not think that President Biden expected a political hit when he directed vaccine mandates? In this “me-only” world it would certainly be met with resistance. But, with 330 million souls in his trust, Biden does not have the luxury of being a catcaller, like those vilifying him. He has to make the calls that are best for the country. Biden knows that COVID will not “simply disappear like a miracle.”
James Swartz,
Lewisburg