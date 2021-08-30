Oklahoma and Tulane announced Monday evening that their scheduled game on Saturday will be played in Norman.
The game was moved to Norman after Hurricane Ida hit New Orleans and surrounding areas on Sunday morning, causing city-wide power outages and property damage.
Tulane is currently practicing in Birmingham as Hurricane Ida continues to impact much of the southeast.
“In this extraordinarily difficult moment for the people of Louisiana, we want to do our small part by assisting Tulane with the game this weekend,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. in a press release. “While we regret that it’s necessary for us to host it, we will welcome the Tulane family this Saturday with open arms and heavy hearts.
“We hope this act is one small way that we can help alleviate some of the stress the university is currently enduring.”
In a statement, Norman Mayor Breea Clark said the city is happy to accommodate the change in venue.
“This is just another way we can help businesses during this crisis, and we were obviously prepared to take it on in the event that we would need to,” Clark said. “Of course, it’s very unfortunate that we do have to take it on, but I’m glad that we’re able to provide that option to continue the season moving along for both teams.”
Tulane is currently practicing in Birmingham as Hurricane Ida continues to impact much of the southeast.
OU announced that game tickets purchased through Tulane may be not be used for the game in Norman. Tulane will be the designated home team, and will retain all net profits from ticket sales.
The game will not have full capacity seating, per a press release. Only the lower bowl sections of Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, including club levels, loge boxes and suites, will be reserved for fan seating.
Decrease in seating is due to a lack of availability from game services providers.
OU season ticket holders will have first priority for seats to Saturday’s game, and were contacted via email on Monday evening, per the press release. The deadline for season ticket holders to purchase tickets is Wednesday at 5 p.m.
The price of the lower-level tickets for season ticket holders will be $30 and $50 for suites and clubs. OU student tickets will be available at $20 starting on Tuesday.
If seats are available after season ticket holders and student requests, a public sale will be held on Friday.
Kickoff for the game will remain at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast on ABC.
OU game day protocols will be announced later this week.