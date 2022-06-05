On Church Street in Turbotville, next to the playground and the field where the town carnival is held, is a building that could be an old school.
The sign over the main entrance identifies it as the “Turbotville Community Hall.”
Built in the first quarter of the 20th century, the hall continues to serve as a gathering place for the residents of the area. Owned and maintained by the borough, the elegant building is being celebrated for its 100th year of service to the Turbotville community.
The United States officially entered the Great War in April of 1917. For the first time in its history, the U.S. sent troops abroad to help defend other countries. Eventually, 4.7 million men would become a part of the American Expeditionary Force. Thirty-three of them were from Turbotville.
At 11 o’clock on the 11th of November 1918, the war was officially over. By 1919, the Doughboys had started to return home to the families, farms, and jobs they had left a few years earlier. To show their appreciation, the Turbotville residents wanted something lasting to honor their service to the country. They decided to build a Community Hall.
A committee of eight men was formed in early 1922 to raise funds for the construction. Resident Dr. G.W. Muffley, himself a WWI veteran, served as president. The committee approved a design submitted by Luther H. Martin of Milton. A carpenter employed at Watsontown Door & Sash, Martin had no formal training. His elegant original blueprints were found in the attic of the hall a few years ago and now hang outside of the auditorium.
Ground was broken for the hall in April of 1922. Ralph Doebler, who had served in the war, made the blocks for the building. The Grittner family lumber yard supplied the lumber. Construction was completed by October 1922.
Over the years the hall provided a venue for high school plays, 5-cent movie nights and musical performances. The auditorium seats 429 and Betsy Watts, secretary of the Turbotville Community Hall Corp., said “a Bloomsburg University choral director told us the room has perfect acoustics.” For a time after the start of the National School Lunch Program the downstairs kitchen and attached 200-seat community room served as the cafeteria for the nearby schools. It has hosted Thanksgiving dinners, blood drives, PA Health Clinics and yearly craft shows. At times, two of the smaller main floor meeting rooms served as high school classrooms.
Many of the original features of the building remain. Pressed metal ceilings, original light fixtures, hardwood floors and trim recall the simple elegance of design. In the auditorium, the wooden folding seats still line the sloped hardwood floors. Some of the quirkier features include a window cut into a main floor meeting room wall — it served as the box office for movie nights. Also, in front of the stage there is a trap door that enables the nearby piano to be moved via a pulley system to the community room below.
Currently, the New Life Worship Center meets in the hall for Sunday service and Wednesday prayer time. The Turbotville Lions Club meets there monthly. The Community Hall Corp. holds their Dagwood sandwiches fundraiser in the community room.
To remind visitors of the building’s origin in the main entrance hangs a bronze plaque titled “Honor Roll.” Two of the 33 men listed there did not make it home. Jim Marr who has researched the lives of the veterans for the Centenary Celebration shared that “Lester Boyer died October 25, 1918. Killed in a railroad accident at Accotink, Va., his body was brought home November 14, 1918: he was buried in the Turbotville cemetery. Cpl. Earl B. Mohr, Company K, 314th Infantry, 79th Division, died Sept. 28, 1918, in France of wounds received in action. Earl was buried in the Paradise Church Cemetery, Paradise, Pa.”
Others listed include two sets of brothers. Lester and Warren Stalnecker both saw action overseas. The Grittner brothers, Harry who served overseas and Paul who did not, were members of the family lumber yard that supplied the lumber for the center.
Randall Ellis was in the Flying Cadet Detachment from Dec. 8, 1917, to Dec. 10, 1918. He was never sent overseas.
Marr also shared the story of local hero, Capt. John Reynolds, USN retired. “During the War, he served in the United States Navy on convoy service, North Atlantic. On September 29, 1939, Reynolds, who was one of the most skillful of American navigators, brought his freighter Collingsworth into port at Philadelphia with 55 men he had saved from the British aircraft carrier Courageous, torpedoed by a German submarine in the North Sea.”
To celebrate 100 years of service, the Hall will be open June 6-11 in conjunction with the Turbotville Area Community Carnival. Open each evening from 6-8:30 p.m., there will be a large display of authentic World War I military artifacts and memorabilia provided by Endless Mountains War Memorial Museum, Sonestown, Pa. Also, some World War I era items from local families will be on display. Visitors will be able to read short biographies of the men from the Turbotville area who served in World War I.
Special programs are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on the following evenings.
Tuesday, June 7: Opening with the Presentation of the Colors and a flag presentation by the Watsontown American Legion. State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver will explain services available for veterans. Leon Hagenbuch, local historian, will share the history of the Turbotville Community Hall, beginning with the original construction plans.
Thursday, June 9: State Sen. John R. Gordner will speak. Several people will share information and memories of their World War I ancestors.
Saturday, June 11: Capt. Dwight D. Eisenhower (portrayed by historical reenactor Daniel Bower) will present a program about his service during World War I. The closing program will be conducted by the Turbotville Boy Scout Troop 622.