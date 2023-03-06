The Daily Item
When the three-day PIAA Wrestling Championships open in Hershey on Thursday morning, 20 wrestlers who have previously claimed state titles will hit the mats. Four wrestlers — Waynesburg’s Mac Church and Greater Latrobe’s Vincent Kilkeary in 3A and Wyoming Area’s Jaden Pepe and Frazier’s Rune Lawrence in 2A — will be looking for third gold medals.
Some of the former state champions will have to go through other state title winners. There are three weight classes, two in Class 3A and one in Class 2A, where two former state champions are in the same bracket.
In Class 2A, Muncy’s Scott Johnson (32-6) and Pepe (39-1) could meet in the final for the second week in a row since they are open on opposite sides of the bracket at 133 pounds. Pepe, who won in 2022 at 120 pounds and at 113 in 2021, edged Johnson 8-4 in the Northeast Regional final on Saturday. All of Johnson’s losses are to state qualifiers, including two to Central Mountain returning state champion Dalton Perry. Johnson won the title at 126 last year.
Pepe, who enters states 153-5 in his career, has one loss this year, to National Prep Wrestling champion Eligh Rivera of Lake Highland Prep in Florida.
In 3A, two state champions are in the brackets at 114 and 139. At 113, Bethlehem Catholic’s Nathan Desmond (37-1) is up a weight class after winning at 106 last year as a freshman. On the other side of the bracket is Manheim Township junior Kaedyn Williams (20-0). Williams won the title at 106 as a freshman in 2021 and finished third last year.
At 139, State College’s Pierson Manville (29-2) and Central Mountain’s Perry (40-5). Manville won the title at 138 last year, while Perry won gold at 126. The two have met three times this year with Manville winning all three, including a 1-0 decision in the District 6 final and 3-0 in the regional final last week.
State champions
Other state champions returning this year are in 3A: Ty Watters (35-0) of West Allegheny at 152; Dylan Evans (33-4) of Chartiers Valley at 160; Rocco Welsh (39-0) of Waynesburg at 172; Sonny Sasso (23-0) of Nazareth at 215 and Sean Kinney (31-0) of Nazareth at 285.
Kinney is the son of the former Annette Weller, a Lewisburg High graduate, and a member of the Lycoming College Athletic Hall of Fame.
In Class 2A, Aaron Seidel (44-0) of Northern Lebanon returns along with Montgomery junior Conner Harer (45-1) at 154, Lawrence at 189 and Robell at 285. Lawrence is the only wrestler who has already won two state titles and could become a four-time champ. Seidel won as a freshman in 2022 and is looking to get halfway to winning four this weekend.
Lawrence is 41-3 this year — two of his losses are by forfeit — and has not lost to a wrestler from Pennsylvania this year. Thirty of his 41 wins are by fall and he enters states 108-7 in his career with 70 pins.
Seeking another title
Montoursville senior Branden Wetzel won the state title as a freshman in 2020 at 106 pounds but has not won since. He lost in the 113-pound final last year to Athens’ Gavin Bradley and enters his final state tournament 153-24 for his career.
Wentzel has never finished lower than third at states. As a sophomore in 2021, he lost his opening-round match before winning three consecutive consolation bouts to finish third in a eight-man bracket.
Laurel senior Grant MacKay (43-1) is also looking to win another title after claiming gold in 2021 at 152. MacKay, now at 160, lost in the final at 152 last year to Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Holden Garcai (38-7) who is up at 172 this year.
Unbeaten
Seventeen wrestlers — five in 2A and a dozen in 3A — enter states with unblemished records, including Mifflinburg senior Emmanuel Ulrich.
Kilkeary, a senior from Greater Latrobe, is 25-0 heading into his final state tournament. He enters states 127-12 for his career after winning titles in 2022 and 2020. He was third in 2021.
Ulrich, an American University signee, is one of two unbeaten wrestlers at 285 pounds in Class 2A. Ulrich (30-0) is 134-19 in his career after a third-place finish last year.
On the opposite side of the bracket from Ulrich is Port Allegany sophomore Carson Neely, who is 33-0. Neely is in the same half of the bracket as returning state champion Riley Robell of Bishop McDevitt. Robell (33-2) pinned Ulrich in last year’s quarterfinals on his way to a title. Ulrich bounced back to win four consecutive matches to finish third.
Robell, an all-state football player, has not lost to a Pennsylvania wrestler this year and enters his final state tournament with 102 career pins.
One of the unbeaten wrestlers is Muncy sophomore Austin Johnson at 215 pounds. A sophomore, Johnson is 35-0 this year — and 76-2 in his career. His only two losses are to Ulrich and Robell in last year’s state final at 285.