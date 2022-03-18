Twila Renee Yost, 98, of Lewisburg, entered in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village.
She was born Sept. 24, 1923, in Mifflinburg, a daughter of the late Franklin Dyer and Jenny (Zellers) Dyer. On Nov. 23, 1946, she married the former M. Oren Yost, who preceded her in death.
She graduated as salutatorian from Lewisburg High School Class of 1941.
Twila worked as a secretary for the United States Department of Agriculture, Lewisburg and the former Manbeck Motors, Mifflinburg.
She was a member of the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene since 1949.
She enjoyed gardening, canning, reading, and doing crossword puzzles.
Surviving are a son, Darrell O. and wife Elaine Yost of Mifflinburg; three grandchildren, Brandon, Angelia, Bradley; six great-grandchildren, Trent, Lauren, Chase, Hunter, Brody, Maggie; and one sister-in-law, Doris Moll of South Williamsport, as well as numerous cousins.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, at the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at 11 with Pastor Wayne S. Krell officiating.
Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Twila's memory may be sent to Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
To share in Twila's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.