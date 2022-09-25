The Daily Item
The people of United In Christ Lutheran Church, 1875 Churches Road in Lewisburg gathered together after worship this summer to formally adopt a new welcome statement that affirmed their inclusion of members of the LGBTQIA+ community.
The Rev. Justin Lingenfelter of United in Christ (UIC), said in a Spirit-led clarion call, the new statement passed with a unanimous vote from the congregation, making clear this movement reflects the community’s authentic sense of values.
By adopting the welcome statement, UIC became the first congregation, and only the second entity after Camp Mount Luther, Mifflinburg, in the Upper Susquehanna Synod to receive the designation of “Reconciling in Christ (RiC).” RiC is a designation within the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America reserved for organizations that intentionally and explicitly affirm the dignity of the LGBTQIA+ community in the Church. According to Reconciling Works, the organization that oversees the RiC process, a congregation must meet four criteria:
- Explicitly state a welcome to people of “all sexual orientations, gender identities, and gender expressions” or “LGBTQIA+” and name its commitment to “racial equity” or “anti-racism” in its welcome statement.
- Be open to calling an LGBTQIA+ and Black, Brown, Indigenous, Person of Color (BIPOC) Rostered Leader.
- Allow community space/sanctuary to be used for LGBTQIA+ weddings and blessings.
- Make a meaningful contribution annually to support the national RIC program.
The newly adopted statement was the product of years of study, reflection, and discernment for UIC. From scriptural grounding to intentional conversations around sexuality and racial justice within the church, UIC did not make light of the process or its destination.
Throughout these studies, the congregation came to “see through others’ eyes and understand the experiences they have gone through,” says Kathy Guffey, UIC’s Council President. Those experiences often required acknowledging the hurt that the Church has caused in continuing to marginalize entire communities of God’s beloved. In turn, pursuing the designation as Reconciling in Christ offered one small step towards rectifying that historical hurt for UIC.
“We welcome everybody, no matter who they are, regardless of race, nationality or sexuality,” Guffey says. “The Jesus I know loves all of us,” no matter our other labels, he added.
You can find United In Christ’s entire welcome statement at www.unitedinchristlutheran.net/welcome.
“We invite you to come and see for yourself,” they state. “We cannot promise that we will get this gift of hospitality right the first time, but as a community always being made new, we commit to the work of learning how to do better for the sake of our fellow members in this body we share.”
United In Christ Lutheran Church, one of the historic “twin churches” of Union County, is located at 1875 Churches Road in Lewisburg. For more information, please visit www.unitedinchristlutheran.net or call 570-568-2254.