SUNBURY — Two 108th state House District candidates will participate in a debate at the Albright Center in Sunbury later tonight.
Democratic candidate and Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn, along with Libertarian candidate Elijah Scretching, 24, a Marine Corps veteran, will answer questions and debate several issues at 7 p.m. inside the Albright Center, on Chestnut Street, in Sunbury.
Republican candidate and Shikellamy school board director Michael Stender, of Sunbury, declined the invitation to debate, according to an email from Stender’s campaign chair Nathan Clark.
Finn, a resident of Danville, is currently serving in his fifth term as commissioner and won his party’s nomination through an online convention.
Finn is looking to take the seat formerly occupied by Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver. Culver won a January special election to replace John Gordner in the 27th Senate district.
Scretching, of Northumberland, said he is married and has a 2-year-old daughter. Scretching said he joined the military at 18 and spent most of his career overseas.
Scretching joined the race last week and said he wants to continue to serve his community.
Stender was nominated by an 11-10 vote during a conferee process, defeating Milton Councilman Joe Moralez.
The debate will last around 90 minutes and be presented live on The Daily Item Facebook page.
The public is invited to attend.
Anyone who wishes to send in questions for the candidates can do so by emailing jstrawser@dailyitem.com before 5 p.m.