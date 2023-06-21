HUNTINGDON — As Juniata College alumni returned to their alma mater to celebrate an event-filled 2023 Alumni Weekend, four distinguished alumni were recognized, including two area residents, for their achievements and contributions with awards on June 10.
Mark A. Moyer ’92, of Winfield, received the William E. Swigart Alumni Humanitarian Award. Gayle Wampler Pollock ’68, of Lewisburg, was honored with the Harold B. Brumbaugh Alumni Service Award.
Mark A. Moyer was presented with the William E. Swigart Alumni Humanitarian Award, which honors those who have improved the lives of others through personal sacrifice and have exercised significant leadership through vocation or avocation. Moyer was presented with the award for his selfless service to his community and beyond through his commitment to providing diabetes education and growing social support programs for people living with diabetes.
After graduating from Juniata, Moyer earned a master’s degree in business administration from the Katz Graduate School of Business, University of Pittsburgh, and a master’s degree in health administration from the Graduate School of Public Health and the Katz Graduate School of Business, University of Pittsburgh.
Moyer is the executive director of Setebaid Services Inc., a not-for-profit organization based in Winfield, with the mission of providing the best diabetes educational programs available. Under his leadership, the organization has grown from serving 80 families to more than 1,700 families. As part of the organization’s goal, Setebaid Services operates diabetes summer camps, including Camp Setebaid, throughout Pennsylvania. At these sites, Moyer helps to offer a normal camp experience for children with diabetes. Furthering his involvement in improving the lives of children, he works collaboratively with six major medical partners, including academic medical centers and the top pediatric diabetes center in the world.
Moyer began his career as a health system specialist at the Baltimore Medical Center, a teaching hospital affiliated with the University of Maryland Medical System. While there, he assisted in planning a forum representing seven states held in response to a request from the White House Conference on Aging Task Force. He served as a corporate planning director with Albright Care Services in Lewisburg, where he coordinated a three-phase $64 million master plan for facilities on three campuses. Moyer was appointed as administrator of the Pennsylvania site of The Baron Center for Diabetes Education, Inc. His responsibilities included annually providing diabetes education to more than 400 patients, as well as operating youth programs and camps for young people living with Type 1 Diabetes. Before undertaking leadership of Setebaid Services Inc., Moyer worked as a community health consultant with ACTION Health in Lewisburg, where he was committed to improving the health status and quality of life of individuals residing in a five-county area of the state.
Moyer is a life member and past president of the Diabetes Education and Camping Association (DECA), director on the board of the Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley AM in Lewisburg, and chair of the Finance Council of Sacred Heart Church in Lewisburg.
He has been recognized with the Donald S. McClain Award from the American Camp Association for Leadership, Courage, and Service in 2016 and the USDA “Outstanding Champion” Award for teaching healthy eating in 2004.
Gayle Wampler Pollock was presented with the Harold B. Brumbaugh Alumni Service Award, which honors those who have distinguished themselves above others as having given of their time to projects or functions of an elected or appointed position for the advancement of Juniata College. Pollock received this award in recognition of her selfless and unwavering service to her alma mater with contagious energy and loyalty.
After working several years in the retail fashion industry, Pollock followed an inner calling to a life of service to others and began her career at Juniata College in the admissions office. For 15 years, Pollock promoted the value of a Juniata education and expanded the student body through her recruitment efforts, ultimately serving as dean of admissions. Her enthusiasm and outreach to prospective students drew many of them to Juniata.
Pollock’s subsequent work in the field pulled her away from Huntingdon. However, through it all, she maintained close ties to Juniata. During the 1970s and again in the early-2000s, Pollock served as a member of the alumni council. From 2005-2021, she served on the Board of Trustees, the first three years of which were in the role of alumni trustee. Throughout these 16 years on the Board, she held various leadership roles, serving on the executive committee, committee for trustees, and chairing the enrollment committee. Pollock was also a member of the presidential search committee that selected Juniata’s 12th president, James A. Troha, Ph.D. In 2021, Pollock transitioned into the role of trustee emeritus.
Since the late-1990s, Pollock has donated her time and expertise in college admissions through gratis enrollment consulting. This included many trips to Huntingdon as a member of an on-campus enrollment committee. During this period, Pollock also served as a class fund agent for the Class of 1968. She generously filled this role alone for several years until she recruited a small team of classmates to serve with her as her consulting work for the college increased.
Further demonstrating her commitment to Juniata, Pollock has shared her love of building connections. She worked alongside classmates on the Class of 1968 reunion committee for many years, including serving on the social committee for their 50th Reunion in 2018. Pollock has also warmly welcomed Juniatians into her home and other venues as the host of regional events and dinners.