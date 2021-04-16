Two Bloomsburg residents face federal charges after a grand jury said they bilked nearly $300,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program.
The United States Attorney's Office said the jury found enough evidence that a bank fraud and money laundering scheme was perpetrated. Darryl Corradini, 63, and Vicki Hackenberg, 57, both of Bloomsburg, were charged April 13.
Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said Corradini and Hackenberg, and other coconspirators created a shell corporation, CGM Realty LLC, and opened bank accounts and a Bitcoin trading account in the corporation’s name, by using false and forged documents.
Accounts were used to receive more than $135,000 in fraudulently obtained funds and more than $296,000 from a PPP loan that was obtained with false and forged documentation, Brandler said.
That documentation included false information and certifications about CGM Realty LLC’s employee payroll obligations, and intention to use the funds for approved purposes, when in fact CGM Realty LLC had no employees or legitimate business operations, Brandler said.
Forged IRS documentation also was included with the PPP application, containing false information about CGM Realty LLC’s nonexistent payroll obligations, he said. More than $350,000 was then used to purchase Bitcoins, a type of cryptocurrency, Brandler said.
The PPP was designed to help small businesses facing financial difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic and was funded by the March 2020 CARES Act, Brandler said. PPP funds are offered in forgivable loans, provided that certain criteria are met, including the use of the funds for employee payroll, mortgage interest, lease and utility expenses.
Corradini and Hackenberg now face charges of conspiring to commit bank fraud and two counts of committing bank fraud for submitting false and fraudulent documentation to obtain the PPP loan.
They also are charged with two counts of making false statements on loan applications, with conspiring to commit money laundering, and with three counts of engaging in unlawful monetary transactions by purchasing Bitcoins with the fraudulently obtained PPP loan, according to Brandler.
Corradini is charged with one count of making false statements to IRS agents that he did not have access to CGM Realty LLC’s bank account. Hackenberg is charged with two counts of making false statements to IRS agents that she had no knowledge of CGM Realty LLC, and that she had not communicated with other coconspirators in over a year, Brandler said.
The case was investigated by the IRS, Criminal Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip J. Caraballo is prosecuting the case.