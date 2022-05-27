SELINSGROVE — Two juveniles are charged with setting the March 30 fire to the former Wilbert Vault Co. building on the main street in Selinsgrove borough.
An investigation by the Selinsgrove Borough police determined that two young boys were inside the vacant building at 301 N. Market St. and “igniting miscellaneous items” before the fire was detected and the building destroyed.
The unnamed juveniles are charged with arson, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, burglary and possession of instrument of crime.
The building is owned by father and son, Jim and William Grose, who had planned to renovate and open a distillery at the location.