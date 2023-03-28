From Staff Reports
SCRANTON — On March 17, soon-to-be graduates of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (Geisinger Commonwealth) learned their residency placements during the National Resident Matching Program’s “Match Day.” This is an event at which all fourth-year M.D. students around the country simultaneously open their envelopes to learn where they will spend the next three to seven years training in their chosen specialty residency placements.
Celebrating a successful match were the following local graduates:
Jessica Baylor of Watsontown matched into Orthopaedic Surgery at Geisinger Health System-PA.
Ellen Penn of Milton matched into Otolaryngology at Geisinger Health System-PA.
“We are proud of the success of our Class of 2023,” said Dr. Julie Byerley, M.D., M.P.H., president and dean of the Geisinger Commonwealth and executive vice president and chief academic officer, Geisinger. “Our students matched into excellent local residency programs, as well as some of the most competitive and prestigious programs and specialties in the nation. I am pleased that 16 students matched at Geisinger. I am also happy to note that the 15 Abigail Geisinger Scholars in the Class of 2023 matched — and all will eventually work as Geisinger physicians serving our communities, and with more than half of our class matching into Pennsylvania residency programs, we are confident our school will expand the number of our graduates who return to care for our neighbors.”
Byerley addressed the Class of 2023 saying, “We are so proud of you as you take this huge step from medical student to residency. As doctors, you will forever continue to learn, but your learning opportunities will fade into the shadow of your healing opportunities as you improve the lives of the people and populations you serve.”
More than half of the Class of 2023 chose a primary care field specialty. Dr. Byerley also observed that Geisinger Commonwealth applicants matched into some of the most competitive specialties in American medicine, including dermatology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. In addition to the large number of Geisinger Commonwealth students who will train at leading community-based programs, many students will go to residencies at highly competitive teaching hospitals, including Yale, Johns Hopkins and Emory.
In addition to the School of Medicine’s celebration in Scranton, Geisinger hospitals learned who will be arriving this summer to begin residencies across the system.
Byerley noted that Geisinger hospitals successfully matched 136 students into 26 residency programs in today’s Match. Sixteen of the newly matched Geisinger residents are members of GCSOM’s Class of 2023.
