Valley residents aged 18 and up are invited to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination at the last two clinics being offered by Snyder County.
Openings are available Friday and Saturday at the Selinsgrove Center between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Moderna vaccination is being distributed and anyone who signs up must be available in 28 days to receive the second dose.
When registering it is not necessary to provide health insurance information but do indicate the type of insurance.
Anyone who doesn’t have access to a computer or needs help registering contact the Agency on Aging at 1-800-533-1050 or 570-374-5558.