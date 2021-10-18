SUNBURY — A Northumberland County man accused of attempted murder in 2019 and a Coal Township man accused of attempted rape will be sentenced by a Northumberland County judge in December after pleading guilty.
Ricky Pearson, 25, of Sunbury, pleaded guilty to shooting Derek Whitesel four times with a .40 caliber handgun in the first block of Elm Street in Milton in November 2019. Dustin Cornelius, 25, a current inmate at SCI-Frackville, pleaded guilty to felony attempted rape and assault by a prisoner, Friday in Northumberland County Court, according to District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.
Pearson pleaded guilty to shooting a man in Milton while watching a fistfight over a winter hat in November 2019, according to police.
Pearson made the plea after appearing before Judge Paige Rosini, according to Matulewicz.
Pearson originally faced 10 criminal counts: attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, riot, possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, simple assault with a deadly weapon and two conspiracy charges, according to court documents.
Cornelius allegedly assaulted the victim, a drug and alcohol specialist counselor, during a one-on-one session on Jan. 8, 2019, at SCI-Coal Township. Cornelius is accused of striking the woman with a lock and attempting to sexually assault her in the group room located at the AA housing unit.
Cornelius is currently serving a state prison sentence of two to 10 years after pleading guilty in 2017 to false imprisonment, simple assault and five counts of invasion of privacy in a Berks County Court. He zip-tied and attacked at knifepoint a 14-year-old girl in a bathroom in Spring Township Barnes & Noble in 2017. Cornelius secretly videotaped five unidentified women as they used the bathroom during the hours he hid in a stall before the assault. He was required to register as a sexual offender for 15 years. Cornelius will be sentenced in the next 90 days.
Matulewicz said he is happy with the results despite being short staffed.
"Even though we are short-staffed, we are giving everything we have to each case," he said. "I commend our office for getting convictions in these cases and continuing to do a fantastic job for the residents of this county."