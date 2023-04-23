Two local leaders in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg were recently recognized for their distinguished service in the faith. Eileen Pannell, of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Lewisburg, and Andrew Matragrano, of St. Joseph Parish in Danville, were honored with Lorica Awards.
Pannell was recognized for her work with the “Caring Community.” The parish charity works to support those in need. “We help when someone needs something and we put out a request to the caring community,” Pannell said. “I was given an award for doing exactly what I love to do which is remarkable to me.”
Matragrano was awarded for his work in several aspects including mental health support groups, the parish’s disability advocacy, missions trips to Jamaica as well as the ChristLife evangelization and discipleship program.
Pannell, mother of six, had been involved with the church for a long time when she got a call about leading the Caring Community. “I’ve taught religion on and off over the years, and then I got a call about starting a caring community and I said that I would run it,” she said. “We follow three rules: 1. Don’t promise what you can’t deliver, 2. If you do it for one, you must be willing to do it for all and 3. You must keep some boundaries.”
A resident of Lewisburg since 1979, Pannell said she could not have pursued her work with charity without the love and support of her husband, John.
Though she had not heard of the Lorica Award until learning she would receive it, Pannell was honored to be one among the group of 10 recipients. “I was nominated by two different priests, our former pastor and present pastor. I am very touched and honored that they both nominated me for this,” she said. “Everyone who received it really deserved the award. I was proud to be part of that group.”
Reflecting on March 16, the day the awards were presented, Pannell said she was glad to be surrounded by family and supporters. “I was one of seven girls with five still living, all of my sisters came to be here with me and see me get the award,” she said. “They stayed for a few days and we had a great time. We traveled with fellow parishioners on a bus to Harrisburg.”
On the way back from Harrisburg that night, Pannell said she and those she traveled with celebrated. “A friend of mine put a cooler of glasses, ice and bottles of champagne outside of the cathedral and we drank champagne on the way back,” she said.
Father Timothy Marcoe, of St. Joseph Parish in Danville, said it has been a pleasure to work with Matragrano for the past four years. “He’s very passionate about his faith and helping others in that regard,” he said. “He’s very devoted and takes his faith seriously. Working with someone like that is inspiring.”
Still bewildered by the honor of the Lorica Award, Pannell said she finds it remarkable that she was honored for something she genuinely loves to do. “All I’m doing is getting joy from what I do,” she said. “I serve people in a way I never thought possible.”