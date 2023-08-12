DANVILLE — Municipalities across the Commonwealth will receive over $35.5 million to support traffic signal upgrades through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT’s) “Green Light-Go” program, according to an announcement by Gov. Josh Shapiro. Two of those municipalities are in the Valley
Danville Borough will receive $431,289.60 for updated signal equipment at Mill St. (SR 2054) & Market St. (SR 2006), and Middleburg Borough will receive $382,761.80 for updated signal equipment at Market St. (Route 522) & Main St. (Route 104).
“My administration has made clear that the Commonwealth’s top priority," Shapiro said, "is serving the people of our Commonwealth and improving the services we provide to make a difference in Pennsylvanians' lives, and the safety improvements supported by the Green Light-Go program will help municipalities relieve congestion and traffic flow and keep Pennsylvanians moving safely and efficiently.”
Green Light-Go grants are provided as reimbursement to municipalities for updates to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals. These projects will be funded through the appropriation for fiscal year 2023-24. Grant funding through the Green Light-Go program may be utilized for a range of operational improvements including, but not limited to, light-emitting diode (LED) technology installation, traffic signal retiming, developing special event plans and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies.
