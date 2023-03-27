Tyler Lee Reichenbach, 34, of Mifflinburg, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023.
He was born July 9, 1988, in Lewistown, a son of Cindy (Heimbach) Snook and stepfather, Jay Snook, along with the late Dale Reichenbach and stepmother, Kathryn Reichenbach.
Tyler was a student of West Snyder High School and attended SUN Tech for masonry. He worked in construction, plumbing, and as a mechanic.
He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and grandchild. Tyler had a big heart and was always willing to help others, especially his family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his mother, stepfather and stepmother are two sisters, Amanda Rivera and husband German, and Heather Reichenbach; stepsister, Ayesha Berrier and husband Gary; stepbrother, Joshua Snook; nephews, Koby Sullivan, Garrett Berrier, Jordan Snook and Kamber Mitchel; niece, Emberly Mitchel; paternal grandmother, Pauline Reichenbach; stepgrandmother, Barbara Geedy.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Richard Reichenbach, whom he shared a birthday with; maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Grace Heimbach.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Grace Covenant Community Church, 99 Café Lane, Middleburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Tyler’s memory may be made to Grace Covenant Community Church, c/o the Housing Bridge Program, 99 Café Lane, Middleburg, PA 17842.
Arrangements are by the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.