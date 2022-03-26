Tyler S. Haines, 36, Beavertown

Tyler S. Haines, 36, of Cara St., Beavertown, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Tyler was born in Lewisburg, Pa., on Sept. 28, 1985 to Christine Camp of Middleburg and Scott Haines of Beavertown.
Tyler was a graduate of the last graduating class of West Snyder High School in 2004.
After graduation, Tyler served in the U.S. Marine Corp. and was Honorably discharged as Corporal.
Tyler was previously employed at Holpen Village and at the time of his passing, employed as a foreman with Creative Plantscapes in Lewisburg, Pa., which he very much enjoyed.
In his spare time he enjoyed flying his model airplanes and drone, running RC boats at the lake, hunting, trapping, fishing, going to the races and especially spending time with his family and kids.
Surviving, in addition to his parents and stepfather Tim Wagner, are his fiancé, Kayla Gill; one son, Maddux Haines; two daughters, Khylee and Willow Haines; two sisters, Shanin and husband Tony Miller of McClure, Andrea and husband Zeb Buss of Middleburg; one brother, Johnathon and wife Brittany Haines of Richfield; Grandparents, Clark and Jean Camp of Beavertown, Dale and the late Sandra J. Haines of Beavertown.
A Celebration of Life in honor of Tyler will be held on Saturday April 2, 2022, 11 a.m. at the Post 957 New Berlin Legion Social Hall in New Berlin, Pa.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.