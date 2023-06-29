SELINSGROVE — U.S. Representative Glenn "GT" Thompson's staff will be available to meet two days in July with constituents in Selinsgrove.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5 and Wednesday, July 19 at 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Dr., Suite F3 in Selinsgrove, Thompson's staff will be available to aid residents in accessing information from such federal agencies such as the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the IRS.
No appointment is necessary. Residents of Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District are welcome to meet one-on-one with staff to discuss issues or concerns they may have with the federal government.
Arriving early is encouraged, as meetings take place on a first-come, first-served basis.
