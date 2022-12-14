CNHI Sports Indiana
The college athletics world was shaken in June when the Big Ten Conference announced UCLA and USC would be joining the league starting in 2024.
Though the announcement was made, there were still devils to contend with in the details to make the move a reality when it came to UCLA.
On Wednesday, UCLA had the last hurdle toward Big Ten membership cleared when the University of California Board Of Regents approved the move from UCLA’s long-time home in the Pac-12 Conference. UCLA’s move was approved by an 11-5 vote.
“We’re excited to join the Big Ten Conference in 2024 and are grateful for the Board of Regents’ thoughtful engagement in this decision,” UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said on UCLA’s social media accounts. “The Big Ten offers exciting new competitive opportunities on a bigger national media platform for our student-athletes to compete and showcase their talent.”
This was more than just a formality. The University of California system is comprised of 10 schools, including UCLA, but also includes what are considered to be the home campus in the system, UC Berkeley, or California in athletic parlance.
California, partners with UCLA in the Pac-12 in various iterations of the venerable conference since 1928, was not included in the Big Ten’s reach to the West Coast and this caused concern among segments of the UC Board of Regents. USC is not part of the UC system, and thus, had no restriction on its move to the Big Ten.
The largest worry was the anticipated gulf in revenue between what UCLA will be making with the Big Ten’s media rights deal versus what Cal could be making in a still-to-be-negotiated Pac-12 media rights agreement.
After USC and UCLA announced their move to the Big Ten, the conference signed a $1 billion media rights deal with Fox, CBS and NBC.
There was worry among those at Cal that UCLA’s move would put the Golden Bears at a competitive disadvantage athletically, and by proxy, at a possible enrollment disadvantage given the Bruins will be playing in a higher-profile league than the watered-down Pac-12 will be without UCLA and USC.
UCLA’s move prompted criticism. California governor Gavin Newsom publicly asked for an explanation in July which prompted a special meeting in August among the UC Regents to discuss the move.
In September, the UC Regents were informed by legal counsel the Regents had the right to block UCLA’s move to the Big Ten.
This created consternation both within the UCLA community and with a ripple effect on the Pac-12. With UCLA’s status in doubt, the Pac-12 could not negotiate a new media rights deal or potentially move on its own conference membership without knowing UCLA’s fate.
However, it was considered unlikely the UC Regents would block the move. Rather, the most likely scenario was UCLA would have to make concessions to California to lessen the financial blow on the Berkeley campus.
That anticipated outcome came to pass during Wednesday’s meeting. As part of the approval to move to the Big Ten, UCLA will have to pay California a subsidy between $2-$10 million depending on how much the Pac-12’s next media rights agreement is worth. This is expected to be a one-time payment.
UCLA will also have to make “significant financial commitments to the mental and physical well-being of its athletes” which would address another concern brought to the UC Regents’ attention: UCLA’s greatly increased travel to play conference contests.
The Regents’ decision closed the final curtain on the Big Ten’s bold move to the West Coast, but the churn the move caused is still to be played out.
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren told Action Network on Dec. 7 the Big Ten was done with expansion “for now.” This despite the fact there have been media reports linking the Big Ten with possible interest in Notre Dame, Oregon, Washington, Stanford and ... California.
Meanwhile, the Pac-12 faces uncertainty. It has been mentioned as a candidate both for expansion, contraction and in an extreme case, elimination.
The Pac-12 has been rumored to be interested in San Diego State, currently in the Mountain West Conference, and SMU, currently in the American Athletic Conference.
There have also been multiple media reports since the USC-UCLA move to the Big Ten stating Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado, all currently in the Pac-12, could be poached by the Big 12 Conference.
Were that to happen, the current Pac-12 would be left with only six schools: Washington, Washington State, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford and California.
If the Big Ten made a grab for Oregon, Washington, Stanford and California, the Pac-12 would be finished and Oregon State and Washington State would have to find a new home.
However, that final scenario is considered unlikely.
Apart from whether the Big Ten would be interested in more West Coast members in addition to UCLA and USC, broadcasters have four broadcast “windows” on a college football Saturday, the last one being late-night Saturday contests.
There is no interest among broadcasters in not having a high-profile conference to fill their fourth window, so that means the Pac-12 might be able to swing at least a passable media rights deal when it begins negotiations.
The Pac-12’s current deal with ESPN and Fox will expire in 2024.