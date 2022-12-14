The Associated Press
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jaylen Clark scored 19 points, and No. 16 UCLA raced out to a 30-point lead in the first half before cruising to an 87-60 victory over No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday night.
On the same day the University of California Board of Regents voted to affirm UCLA’s move to the Big Ten, the Bruins (9-2) had a chance to size up a future conference foe. It wasn’t much of a contest.
Maryland (8-3) committed the game’s first six turnovers while falling behind 19-5, and a 3-pointer by David Singleton made it 26-7. The Terps used three of their timeouts in the first 15 minutes, and nothing seemed to help.
After going 2 for 24 from 3-point range in a loss to Tennessee last weekend, Maryland missed its first eight shots from the field and nine of its first 10 from beyond the arc.
Singleton’s layup off yet another Maryland turnover made the score 47-17. It was 49-20 at halftime.
No. 17 Mississippi State 69, Jackson State 59
JACKSON, Miss. — DJ Jeffries scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures as No. 17 Mississippi State overcame some struggles.
Tolu Smith and Eric Reed had 13 points and KeShawn Murphy added 10 to lead the Bulldogs (10-0). Coltie Young scored 23 points to lead the Tigers (1-9). He shot 8 for 13 from the field, including 7-of-11 on 3-pointers.
The Tigers became the first team this season to score more than 55 points against the Bulldogs, who have the nation’s No. 1 scoring defense.
No. 18 Auburn 72, Georgia State 64
AUBURN, Ala. — Jaylin Williams scored 20 points, Wendell Green Jr. had 17 and No. 19 Auburn beat Georgia State.
The Tigers rebounded from their first loss, 82-73 against Memphis, with a hot-shooting second half after struggling for the first 23 minutes. Auburn shot 67% in the second half but struggled to shake the Panthers, who actually led by six a few minutes after coming back from the locker room. Williams shot 8 of 11 from the floor.
Evan Johnson led Georgia State with 14 points.