The Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn. — Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points, and Tristen Newton recorded his second triple-double of the season as No. 21 UConn beat No. 10 Marquette 87-72 on Tuesday night.
Newton had 12 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Huskies (19-6, 8-6 Big East).
No. 8 Virginia 63, No. 22 N.C. State 50
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Jayden Gardner scored 18 points and Reece Beekman added 15, and Virginia cooled off red-hot North Carolina State.
No. 12 Kansas State 82, No. 17 TCU 61
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Markquis Nowell scored 18 points, and Kansas State finished strong, snapping a two-game skid by beating TCU.
No. 18 Indiana 66, No. 24 Rutgers 60
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 20 points and had 18 rebounds.
The fourth-year forward became the sixth player in school history with 2,000 career points and the first among them who also had 1,000 rebounds.