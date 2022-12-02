The Associated Press
STORRS, Conn. — Lou Lopez Senechal and Aubrey Griffin scored 18 points apiece and No. 3 UConn beat Providence 98-53 Friday night in the Big East Conference opener for both teams.
Azzi Fudd scored 17 points, Aaliyah Edwards had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Nika Muhl added 12 assists — her fourth straight game with at least 10 assists — for unbeaten UConn (6-0). Grace Efosa scored 11 points and Logan Cook finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for Providence (6-3).
No. 13 Creighton 67, No. 25 Villanova 46
PHILADELPHIA — Molly Mogensen scored 22 points, Morgan Maly added 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting and No. 13 Creighton beat 25th-ranked Villanova.
The Wildcats built a 19-9 first quarter lead and their success ended there. Creighton (7-0, 2-0 Big East) went on to outscore Villanova 17-8 and 17-7 in the second and third quarters, respectively, and led 43-34 at the end of three.
South Florida 70, No. 22 Texas 65
AUSTIN, Texas — Sammie Puisis scored 25 points and Elena Tsineke scored 22 and South Florida ended the Longhorns’ two-game win streak.
Tsineke’s jump shot with 2:37 left gave the Bulls the lead for good at 64-63.
No. 24 Marquette 78, Georgetown 57
WASHINGTON — Jordan King scored 23 points, Chloe Marotta had 12 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists and No. 24 Marquette beat Georgetown in a Big East Conference opener.
Marquette has won 11 straight in the series and 14 of the past 15, including a 68-32 victory last season.
Liza Karlen added 15 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Marquette. Marotta scored 10 points in the first 10 minutes as Marquette led 22-13.
King scored eight points in the opening five minutes of the fourth quarter, with her 3-pointer giving the Golden Eagles a 65-53 lead.