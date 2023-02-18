UConn Villanova Basketball

Villanova guard Bella Runyan and UConn forward Aubrey Griffin, left, dive on the ball during the second half Saturday in Villanova, Pa.

 The Associated Press

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Lou Lopez Sénéchal scored 22 points, including a crucial rainbow jumper late in the fourth quarter, to lead No. 6 UConn to a 60-51 victory over Maddy Siegrist and Villanova.

Dorka Juhász added 14 points and 10 rebounds and Aaliyah Edwards had 13 points and 14 boards for the Huskies (24-4, 16-1 Big East).

Siegrist, the nation’s leading scorer, had 21 points for the Wildcats (23-5, 14-3). Villanova lost just its second contest in the last 16 — both to the Huskies.

The game was close throughout the first three quarters; the Huskies entered the final quarter leading 44-39 and were up 12 before the Wildcats came roaring back, scoring the next 10 points over 3:49 to make it 52-50 with 3:55 to play.

Edwards ended UConn’s 4:39 scoring drought with a layup to make it 54-50. Then Sénéchal nailed her high-arching shot from close range to give the Huskies a five-point advantage.

No. 7 Iowa 80, Nebraska 60

LINCOLN, Neb. — Caitlin Clark scored 30 points, Monika Czinano added 20 and Iowa pulled away in the second half for a win over Nebraska.

The Hawkeyes (22-5, 14-2) moved a game behind Big Ten-leading Indiana with two regular-season games left.

Jaz Shelley had 19 points and nine rebounds and Alexis Markowski had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Cornhuskers (14-13, 6-10), who lost their fourth straight.

Clark and Czinano combined for 15 of the Hawkeyes’ 21 points in the third quarter, when they stretched their 40-33 halftime lead to 61-47. Iowa, which beat the Huskers 80-76 in Iowa City last month, has won eight in a row in the series.

No. 20 Gonzaga 65, St. Mary’s 51

SPOKANE, Wash. — Yvonne Ejim scored 25 points and Kaylynne Truong hit four 3-pointers and added 14 points to help No. 20 Gonzaga beat Saint Mary’s to extend its win streak against the Gaels to six.

Ejim hit a jumper and Truong followed with a 3-pointer to make it 5-0 and the Bulldogs never trailed. Brynna Maxwell was fouled as she hit a 3-pointer and made the and-1 free throw to cap a 10-2 run.

