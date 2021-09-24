A donation of $2,500 was made by the employees, officers and directors of UNB Bank to the Mount Carmel Area School District for their “Buddy Bag” Program. The program provides healthy food for students to take home each weekend and serves more than 80 students each week. From left, front row, are Superintendent Pete Cheddar, MCA School District; Lori Mostik, Mary Buhay, Sheri Wasilewski, Barb Stief, Tammy Buhay, JoAnn Hill, Ann Madison, Bill Kuzo; back row, Bonnie Janusz, Ruth Skonecki, Cindy Fickinger, Tarah Gemberling, Ron Ferrance, Chuck Yoder.