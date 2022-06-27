The surprising news that Danville schools superintendent Ricki Boyle was leaving the district for an administrative position in neighboring Bloomsburg was another blow to the district that has been hit hard with change and turnover in the past year.
On Monday, Boyle was hired as Bloomsburg’s director of special services, a newly created position in which she will oversee special education, guidance, the gifted program and school nurses.
Boyle has been with the district for a little more than three years, first as interim superintendent for a year before officially taking the role just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Her three-year contract was due to expire next June.
The superintendent’s departure creates another level of uncertainty within the district that is seeing significant changes at the top of its administration. Business Manager Bobbi Ely is leaving in early July for a position in the Mechanicsburg School District. Curriculum Director John Bickhart, a longtime principal in the district before taking over his current duties, is departing Danville at the end of the month to take over the superintendent’s role in Milton.
The turnover within the administration, coupled with what feels like constant turnover within the school board — through elections and resignations — feels a bit troubling.
It is not unusual for districts to have turnover at the top and within its board. Within just the past year or so, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Warrior Run and Milton have all had superintendents resign for other jobs or for retirement. But for nearly the entire row of top administrators to leave at once does create a sense of uncertainty.
Clearly, Danville is an attractive landing spot for a school administrator. Boyle was making more than $140,000 a year, the district has a solid tax base, building plans are in place and its students regularly score well on state testing and are highly ranked statewide for performance and college readiness.
In some ways, the back and forth and disagreements among members of the school board is refreshing; too many elected bodies all agree on everything with little or no debate. A healthy dialogue, and presenting varying ideas is a good thing. That has been the case with Danville’s board for several years. What is important is that all voices are heard and acknowledged, viewpoints legitimately considered before moving toward a final vote. It’s critical that all business that should be done publicly, is done publicly.
Those issues may or may not have pushed Boyle to Bloomsburg. Danville is looking for its fourth new superintendent since Cheryl Latorre’s retirement in 2017, a high number for a district that has, up until recently, been fairly stable.
During all of the turnover in recent years, the students’ education has never wavered, a testament to the capabilities of the district’s teachers and principals, along with in-school staff who oversee four buildings in a professional manner.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.