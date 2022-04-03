SELINSGROVE — Despite growing up in the patriarchal society of Lahore, Pakistan, Samya Zain credits the encouragement and support of the men in her life for helping her achieve success as an author and associate professor of physics at Susquehanna University.
The youngest of four and the only girl, Zain, 45, said her father, a medical doctor, raised all of his children “to be equal” and pursue a career that would put a Dr. before their name.
“In that part of the world, the girl is raised to take care of the home,” she said of her unconventional upbringing. Zain said her mother worried about “how society would react” to her decision to work outside of the home.
Growing up with three older brothers, Zain said it was normal for her to engage in sports with them and she wasn’t pleased when by the time she reached high school she was only allowed to compete with other girls.
Still, Zain and her female basketball teammates did well and became national champions one year.
Her love of physics and fascination with the world was honed in seventh grade when an exchange teacher from the U.S. taught her class about atoms.
“That’s where it started that I wanted to be a physicist,” Zain said, joking that she is “the least educated” of her siblings who have all become medical doctors.
After completing her undergraduate work in physics at the University of the Punjab in Pakistan, where she was awarded a national gold medal for achieving the highest score in the final examination, Zain moved to the U.S. where she earned her master’s degree in physics from the University at Albany-State University of New York in 2001 and her doctorate in experimental particle physics in 2006.
Her father passed away before she obtained her PhD, but his impact on her life continues.
He helped choose her husband, Zain Abiden, and asked only that he allow his daughter to “get all the education she wants.”
“It was an arranged marriage,” she said of the union that happened when she was 18. “I think they picked the right person.”
The couple have three children, ages 25, 16 and 13. Zain Abiden stayed home with the kids when they were young as his wife pursued her education and career.
Since joining the faculty at Susquehanna University in 2008, Zain become chairman of the physics department, received the Distinguished Teacher Award in 2016 and has written three textbooks.
The first, ‘Techniques of Classical Mechanics: From Lagrangian to Newtonian Mechanics,’ came out in 2019 and marked the first time a Pakistani woman published a physics textbook. Her second book is entitled ‘Thermodynamics and Statistical Mechanics An introduction for Physicists and Engineers.’
She learned last week that her third textbook, ‘The Physics of Music’, has been accepted for publication.
“A lot of musicians take this course and they are fascinated to hear how much music is based on physics,” Zain said. She uses as an example how the strings on a guitar are played and how the sound resonates are all based on basic physics. “I want people to understand why things do what they do. You can play an instrument beautifully, but getting them to understand how it works and appreciate the history of it is important.
One of her mentors, retired Susquehanna physics professor Fred Grosse, sat in on her classes for two terms and describes Zain as a “dynamic” teacher who includes current events and pop culture into her lectures.
“She has a very innovative teaching style,” he said. “The students are seldom bored.”
That’s Zain’s aim with her work and since putting her recorded lectures on YouTube, she’s been getting positive feedback from viewers from around the globe.
“I want people to have an understanding of how the world works and realize that science is fun,” she said.