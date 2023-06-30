As vegetable gardeners, we look forward to bringing in an arm-full of vegetables. Of these, tomatoes win the prize.
Tomatoes may be the nation’s most popular garden vegetable. Whether you grow them in pots, raised beds, or a large garden, you must know about tomato diseases. Some of the most common fungal diseases that infect tomatoes grown in the home garden include early blight, septoria leaf spot, and late blight.
Early blight (Alternaria solani) is present worldwide wherever tomatoes are grown. Spores can spread in spring via wind or splashing rain.
This fungus needs a wet surface to germinate and grow. Low leaves that drip with morning dew provide perfect conditions for early blight. Early blight first appears as circular irregular black or brown spots on the older leaves of tomato foliage.
As these lesions enlarge, a series of dark concentric rings develop in the center of the spot creating the distinct target pattern of early blight.
Septoria leaf spot is a destructive disease of tomato foliage. The petioles and stems are affected by the fungus Septoria lycopersici, but not the tomato fruit.
Infection usually occurs on the lower leaves near the ground after plants begin to set fruit. Early septoria leaf spot symptoms are typically dark spots; eventually, the center of the spot becomes whitish to tan, sometimes with tiny, dark specks.
The fungus is not soil-borne but can overwinter on residue from previous crops.
What does all this mean? Many of these diseases look similar and can be challenging to tell apart. If you stop at the Penn State Extension office or a garden store for answers, you can describe what is visible on your plants. These descriptions are a way to see what is happening in your garden. Now that you have caught your breath let me give you a few more to consider.
Late blight is a potentially severe disease of potatoes and tomatoes caused by the fungus Phytophthora infestans. Late blight is especially damaging during cool, wet weather. The fungus can affect all plant parts.
Young leaf lesions are small and appear as dark, water-soaked spots. These leaf spots will quickly enlarge, and a white mold will appear at the margins of the affected area on the lower surface of the leaves. Complete defoliation, browning, and shriveling of leaves and stems) can occur within 14 days from the first symptoms.
There are products effective against these three diseases. Products containing chlorothalonil or mancozeb are the most effective.
Several cultural practices help reduce tomato disease. The first cultural practice is to remove old plant debris. Overwintered fungal spores are splashed from infested tomato or weed debris in the soil onto newly planted tomatoes.
This restarts the disease cycle. Also, space plants so they do not touch each other, mulch plants, and fertilize properly.
Proper sanitation measures can keep spores from infecting the next crop. Crop rotation is another means to help reduce disease in tomato plantings. Each year plant your tomatoes in a new location away from areas where tomatoes, eggplant, potatoes, or peppers have grown.
These vegetables all have similar disease problems. A minimum rotation of three years is essential to help reduce populations of soil-borne fungi. Please remember that when collecting diseased leaf samples for identification purposes, keep the samples in a sealed plastic bag so the disease does not spread.