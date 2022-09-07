LEWISBURG — County Commissioners approved payables ending the week of Sept. 2, in the amount of $1,105,703.95.
They also approved appointment of Chief Clerk Susan Greene as the county’s Section 504 Compliance Officer.
The resignation of Deputy Sheriff Cole Wirt was accepted.
Commissioners also approved funds for the Act 120 certification for Deputy Christian Wachter in the amount of $5,750.
A request was approved from Warden Doug Shaffer to hire Harry Troutman III for a Corrections Officer position effective Sept. 6, 2022.