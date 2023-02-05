LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards will seek a second term in office this spring.
Richards, a Democrat, was elected in 2019 to fill former Union County Commissioner John Showers’ position when he retired.
“I will continue to focus on policies, programs and resources that enable all residents and businesses in our county to thrive,” Richards said, “I share the sentiments of members of our community who express great pride and joy in living here, a county surrounded by natural resources and access to diverse jobs, good education and health services. But residents have also expressed to me individual challenges that we have the ability to solve together. These include greater access to affordable child care and housing, robust mental health resources, public transportation and post-high school education. I pledge to continue to work on bringing these resources more fully to our community.”
During her term, Richards said she has worked on many projects with county staff including distributing millions of dollars of COVID economic recovery funding into the community, broadband expansion, retirement of the county’s debt service taxes through the sale of Great Stream Commons properties, and modernizing county government.
“I am very proud of the work I’ve done and I will be honored to continue to serve and work for Union County,” she said.
Currently, she serves on numerous authorities/boards as the commissioner representative, including Advance Central PA Workforce Development, Union/Snyder Area Agency on Aging, Union/Snyder Community Action Agency, and is the vice chair of the County Commissioners Association of PA’s Energy, Environment and Land Use Committee. Richards continues her volunteerism by serving on the board of Transitions of PA, and is a member of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area and the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce.
A 1978 Bucknell University graduate majoring in political science, Richards returned to Union County in 2003 to found and manage the Energy Resource Center at SEDA-Council of Governments for 14 years. Since 1991, Richards has served as president of Stacy Richards & Associates, an energy and environmental consulting firm. Richards has more than 40 years of government experience at the federal, state and local levels, and a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University. Richards resides in Lewisburg.