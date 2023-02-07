LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners approved a $2.5M grant in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for the Hufnagle Park reconstruction project.
The funds came from 2020 Coronavirus Response Discretionary federal funds. The agreement became effective on Jan. 5, 2023.
Angela Kemberling, representing SEDA-COG, thanked commissioners, but also explained what the funds would be used for. Construction will include removing architectural barriers to create ADA pathways into and out of Hufnagle Park. The new work includes reconstruction of the gazebo.
The project will go out to bid around March 1 and bids will be opened on March 31. The estimated construction date will be May 1 and projected finish date is Dec. 31.
"It's a very aggressive timeline," Kemberling said.
Commissioners also unveiled an upgraded website, which they said is very easy to navigate. It also includes election information for voters and candidates, said Gretchen Beaver, voter registration clerk. The website can be found at unioncountypa.org.
Down the side of the page are buttons that would be pertinent for anyone who wants to run for office, she said. For example, for the upcoming May primary, there are links to petitions.
"There is also a candidate interest form, so if you are interested in running and need information, it is available on the website page," she said. "There is information about how many signatures candidates need and filing fees."
More information on the site includes lists of current elected officials on the website and their terms of office, including school boards and elected township officials, and which offices are up for reelection. There is a section of unfilled elective positions.
"We are still working on updating all the borough information," Beaver explained.