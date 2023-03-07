LEWIWBURG — Three community members were named to the Union County Election Board on Tuesday.
Because all three Union County Commissioners — Jeff Reber, Preston Boop, and Stacy Richards — are seeking re-election, they could not sit on the county election board, until the upcoming primary on May 16.
The new officers are David Hassenplug, chair, Billy Allred, vice chair, and John Showers, secretary.
Union County Director of Elections Greg Katherman was present at the meeting and noted that Tuesday was the final day for petitions to be handed in for those who want to be on the ballot for the May 16 Primary.
Katherman also noted that "not a lot of people want to run for local office. And that's not just true here, but in statewide municipal elections."
In the regularly scheduled Union County Commissioners meeting, Garrett Franck a Pennsylvania 4H State Council member addressed commissioners, talking about how belonging to a 4H club not only helps with community projects, but also develops the 4H participants.
He used himself as an example, "as I began as a shy person, and look at me now, a council member in this great organization."