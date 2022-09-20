LEWISBURG — Broadband and wireless expansion is an ongoing project not just for Union County, but for three other surrounding counties. At a meeting Tuesday, commissioners approved expansion of the initiative.
A license and services agreement was approved with the county between Rave Wireless, Inc., and Swiftreach Networks, LLC for emergency support services in the amount of $14,375. Commissioners also approved expansion of ongoing efforts to improve broadband experience for county residents.
The project is being run through SEDA-COG.
“This is not new. This has been in the works,” said Commissioner Stacy Richards. “We have been anticipating this for sometime.”
Richards said all commissioners did was approve an extension to the current contract with money paid through grant funding.
Union County is attempting to provide broadband for underserved communities but the grant process is complicated. Richards said commissioners actions during their Tuesday meeting was routine business.
“It’s just paperwork,” said Richards. She added commissioners have regularly been briefed on the project.
According to Scott Kramer, principal IT specialist for SEDA-Cog, Union County is lead applicant in the four-county radius encompassing Clinton, Lycoming, Union and Northumberland counties.
“Because Union County is the lead applicant there has to be a supplicant between participating counties so money can be distributed in a timely manner,” Kramer said.
Kramer said the project began in 2018 and they already identified the areas underserved with broadband access in that region.
“We’re not technology specific but we just want to make sure we’re serving underserved areas with broadband,” said Kramer.
An environmental review is expected to be completed for the project by end of the year, according to Kramer. He said actual implementation for the broadband project is expected at the start of 2024.
“Anytime you use federal funds you have to through an extensive process. It’s the nature of the beast,” Kramer added.
Through this project, an estimated 260 households in Clinton County, 190 in Lycoming, 200 in Union, and 240 in Northumberland will benefit through this initiative. Kramer said those are only estimates.
“It’s probably going to be considerably more,” he said. “It’s a long, long process.”
He said they have had many speed bumps and roadblocks during the process.
In other business, commissioners approved a request from Warden Doug Shaffer to hire Michael Diehl for the Deputy Warden position effective Sept. 20, 2022.
According to Commissioner Preston Boop, four candidates were interviewed for the position. He discussed with Snyder and Clinton counties warden and prison board chair where partnerships could be reached between counties.
“We have inmates in 13 different jails. It’s just an organizational thing to figure out if we can consolidate county jails,” Boop said.
Commissioners were approached by Mae-Ling Kranz, CEO of Transitions of PA, about declaring the month of October as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Union County.
“Chances are good Transitions will prepare a proclamation for commissioners to endorse,” said Richards.
Commissioners approved numerous service agreements for Union County Children and Youth for Diversified Treatment Alternative Centers; National Mentor Healthcare; Summit Specialist School; Community Specialist Corporation; George Junior Republic; Kidspeace National Center; Family Care for Children & Youth; Families United Network; Cove Prep; Justice Works Youth Care; Clearvision; Abraxas Youth & Family Services; and Patrick Johnson.
Richards said the process is pretty straightforward and the county minimally utilizes their services.