LEWISBURG — The Union County Giving Closet in Lewisburg, has received a $10,000 grant from the Women’s Giving Circle of the Community Giving Foundation to support its monthly clothing distribution program.
Alison Collins, president of the Union County Giving Closet, said the funds would be used to purchase clothing and shoes for children whose families are enrolled in the Union County Food Bank. “We currently rely on a large portion of gently used, donated clothing to fill requests, but we are always striving to provide new clothing tailored to the specific likes and interests of the recipient. The Women’s Giving Circle grant will allow us to meet the increasing demand we are seeing for children’s clothing requests,” said Collins.
The Union County Giving Closet is a 501c3 nonprofit founded in 2022 that provides new and gently used clothing and shoes for children (from birth through age 18) whose families are enrolled in the Union County Food Bank. Each child receives two clothing request packages per year (one for spring/summer and one for fall/winter) that includes: seven outfits, one pair of shoes, one set of pajamas, one new pack of socks and one new pack of underwear. The Union County Giving Closet has filled 248 clothing request packages for children in our community since May of 2022. For more information or other ways to get involved, email ucgivingcloset@gmail.com and follow on Facebook @ucgivingcloset.
The Women’s Giving Circle empowers, connects, and inspires women and girls by supporting initiatives and resources that better their lives. It is a program of the Community Giving Foundation, which manages more than 300 charitable funds to improve the quality of life in the Central Susquehanna area. For more information, visit csgiving.org.