LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a request from Warden Doug Shaffer to hire Charles Errickson for a Correction Officer II position at 40 hours per week effective April 20.
Commissioners also hired Ronnie Reich for a Correction Officer I position. Reich will be an officer-in-training at 40 hours per week effective April 20.
A request from county Facilities Director Bob Sudduth was approved to hire Kim Mattern for a temporary part-time Maintenance position at 20 hours per week effective May 2.
Commissioners also accepted a notice of intent to retire from Tena Keister. Keister is an Administrative Assistant in the office of Veterans Affairs.
Keister's retirement is effective June 30.
Commissioners also accepted a letter of resignation from John Albright, Lieutenant Warden of Union County Jail.
Albright's resignation will be effective May 15.
