LEWISBURG — A Union County Library System employee has been terminated for refusing to wear a mask at work, director Roberta Greene said.
Greene would not confirm a Facebook post by Union Township Supervisor Billy Allred that claims an unidentified woman who worked at the library for nearly four years was fired Thursday following her request to be exempted from wearing a mask due to religious reasons.
"We don't discuss personnel matters in a public forum," Greene said when asked about the social media post. She also did not name the employee.
Allred said he posted the information with the woman's permission.
"The library is a taxpayer-funded organization," he said. "To me, it's a violation of civil rights."
The woman, who said she has been employed at the library since January 2018, spoke to The Daily Item Friday afternoon but declined to give her name. She confirmed she allowed Allred to publish the details of her termination and that the social media post was accurate.
The library reopened for full service on July 1 without a mask requirement, Greene said.
However, as cases of COVID-19 rose in the county, she said, the library enacted a policy requiring all employees and visitors to wear a mask and socially distance inside the building beginning Aug. 23.
In his post, Allred said that at Greene's request the woman provided a letter on Aug. 28 from her pastor affirming she was sincere about her religious conviction against wearing a mask.
On Sept. 3, the employee received a letter informing her that she would be demoted from a full-time position with benefits to working remotely 15 hours per month and on a monthly basis.
After consulting an attorney, the woman declined the offer to significantly reduce her hours and eliminate benefits at the end of September, a move that she viewed as retaliatory.
Following her termination Thursday, the woman again consulted an attorney and plans to file a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, she and Allred said.
Library board President Don Adams did not respond to a call for comment Thursday.