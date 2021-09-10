LEWISBURG — A Union County Library System employee has been terminated for refusing to wear a mask at work, director Roberta Greene said.
Greene would not confirm a Facebook post by Union Township Supervisor Billy Allred that claims an unidentified woman who worked at the library for nearly four years was fired Thursday following her request to be exempted from wearing a mask due to religious reasons.
"We don't discuss personnel matters in a public forum," Greene said when asked about the social media post. She also did not name the employee.
Allred said he posted the information with the woman's permission.
"The library is a taxpayer-funded organization," he said. "To me, it's a violation of civil rights."
The woman, who said she has been employed at the library since January 2018, spoke to The Daily Item Friday afternoon but declined to give her name. She confirmed the social media post was accurate and that she granted Allred permission to post it.
The library reopened for full service on July 1 without a mask requirement, Greene said. Following an increase in Union County cases, a new policy was instituted requiring all employees and visitors to wear a mask and socially distance inside the building beginning Aug. 23, she said.
The woman said she declined an offer to work remotely at reduced hours after consulting with an attorney and was terminated. After another consultation, she said she will file a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Library board President Don Adams did not respond to a call for comment Thursday.