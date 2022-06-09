LEWISBURG — The Public Library for Union County’s annual book sale is scheduled for Wednesday, July 20 through Saturday, July 23 at Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg (Route 45).
More than 20,000 items are for sale including sorted hardcover, paperback, audiobooks and vintage books, as well as CDs and DVDs, according to Jackie Dziadosz, Marketing Coordinator, Union County Library System.
Books are sold for $20 per bag and bags are provided by the library. The church is air-conditioned and handicap accessible.
The hours for the sale will be Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 am to 7 pm; and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In anticipation of the upcoming book sale, the Public Library for Union County will not be accepting any book donations due to lack of storage space.
For more information, visit the library website at UnionCountyLibraries.org/plucbooksale or call 570-523-1172.
— CHRIS BENSON