LEWISBURG — The Union County Trail Authority is taking proactive steps to keep trails clean by rejuvenating its Adopt-A-Trail program.
The program is designed to increase public engagement and appreciation of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail.
The Trail Authority revived Adopt-A-Trail originally established under its previous owners, the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority.
“It (Adopt-A-Trail) was established prior to the Trail Authority’s purchase,” said John Del Vecchio, Union County Community Planner.
The Trail Authority was created by Union County Board of Commissioners to purchase and manage the trail, Del Vecchio said.
It was important to have “active community buy-in,” he said, and the authority wants visitors to feel invested in the trails.
“We have been talking about getting it back up in running since we purchased the trails in 2019,” said Del Vecchio.
Inspired by PennDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway Program, the program enables citizens with active interests preserving and supporting the Rail Trail to select a section — or more — of the trail to keep an eye on and complete occasional litter pickup.
Del Vecchio said the pandemic put a wrench in their plans to jumpstart the initiative sooner.
Commissioner Jeff Reber is pleased with the program, which he said is a positive for the community.
“I think programs like that bring civic engagement,” said Reber. “It gives a sense of responsibility and it saves taxpayer dollars.”
According to Union County Director of Planning and Economic Development Shawn McLaughlin, littering is noticeable on trails, just like any public space.
“It keeps volunteers and the authority busy throughout the year trying to keep it cleaned up,” McLaughlin said. “It’s no different than my township park where the other night I picked up several empty beverage containers and paper that was left behind by inconsiderate users.”
McLaughlin, a member of the Trail Authority, said the authority owns 9 miles of trail between Lewisburg and Mifflinburg.
Commissioner Stacy Richards said many residents contributed to the creation of Union County’s Rail Trail.
“We appreciate that residents continue to support this valuable resource by both using the trail and helping the Rail Trail Authority to maintain it,” said Richards.
Susquehanna Valley Visitors Bureau Executive Director Andrew Miller said it is great the Trail Authority is participating in the program.
“Connecting Lewisburg to Mifflinburg, the trail, regardless of the season, offers some of the best views of the stunning farmlands and rural scenery in Union County,” said Miller.
Miller said residents enjoy the trail and tourists use the trail as a gateway to explore west of Mifflinburg into R.B. Winter State Park and Bald Eagle State Forest.
“Whether by foot, bike, roller blades or with a canine companion out for a daily walk, the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail is a treasure to celebrate and explore,” Miller said.
The Rail Trail has 12 sections ranging in length from 1,000 feet, or 0.2 of a mile, to 1.37 miles.
Each are up for adoption by any person over age 18, family, or organization.
Del Vecchio said duties as an adoptee are fairly simple: Report any problems.
“If you see something, say something,” Del Vecchio said.
Adoptees should do litter pickups at least 3 times between March and October. The Trail Authority will provide grabbers and bags, and latex gloves.
The Adopt-A-Trail program is a year-by-year commitment. More information is available at unioncountytrails.org and there is a link under Volunteer Opportunities, or call Del Vecchio at 570-524-3844.