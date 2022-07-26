LAURELTON — The 2022 Union County West End Fair Queen will be crowned at 3 p.m. Sunday on stage at the Union County West End Fairgrounds.
Competing for this year’s title of Miss Union County is Cassidy McClintock, of Mifflinburg. Contestants have completed an application and will interview with the judges. Contestants will compete in various activities including an introduction and impromptu question and the queen candidate will present a speech on "Why you should come to my fair."
McClintock is the 16-year-old daughter of Wendy and Jeff McClintock, of Mifflinburg. She is a rising senior planning to major in music education and theater, as well as minor in history. She received the Thomas A. Muchler Award for Academic Excellence and Service in 2019 and a Certificate of Achievement from the Senate of Pennsylvania for her participation in Building Leaders of the Susquehanna Valley in 2022.
She is involved in marching and concert band where she is the president and drum major, as well as the president of Key Club and the School Board Representative for student council. Aside from school, she works as a server at the Carriage Corner, and volunteers with the band stand. In her spare time, she likes to learn more about history by reading and watching documentaries and period dramas.
In addition, the court will consist of a 2022 Princess, Little Miss, and Tiny Tassel.
There are two Princess contestants in this year’s pageant, Claudia Martin and Serena Martin.
Claudia Martin is the 12-year-old daughter of Troy and Jessica Martin, of Millmont. She attends Mifflinburg Area Middle School and is actively involved in cheerleading, basketball and art club. Outside of school, Claudia is involved in harvest students. When she grows up, she would like to be a veterinarian.
Serena Martin is the 12-year-old daughter of Richard and Daphne Martin, of Mifflinburg. She attends Mifflinburg Area Middle School and is actively involved in soccer and basketball. Outside of school, Serena is involved in 4-H. When Serena grows up, she would like to be either an artist or a designer.
Seven contestants between the afes of 8 and 11 are competing for the title of Little Miss this year. Those girls are Aaliyah Delsite, Brylee Hook, Emma Martin, Miley Reiff, Abbi Roupp, Payson Southers and Kimber Woodling.
There are five Tiny Tassel contestants between the ages of 5 and 7: Molly Keister, Morgan Reedy, Taylor Spencer, Johara Smith and Georgia Wray.