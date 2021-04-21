LEWISBURG — The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency received $102,820 in Emergency Solutions Grant funding to help families and individuals experiencing homelessness and to prevent future homelessness as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Valley agency received the funds to dedicate to rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention and emergency shelter. It represents a share of a combined $13,059,549 approved for 17 projects across Pennsylvania, according to the office of Gov. Tom Wolf.
“This critical funding will help the individuals most in need in counties across Pennsylvania, helping them find housing, improving shelter operations, providing hotel and motel vouchers, and preventing homelessness, among other significant and vital efforts,” Wolf said is a press release.
Emergency Solutions Grant CARES Act funding is provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act supplemental appropriation.This is the second round of funding allocated under the program targeting homelessness. The first was announced in July 2020.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO