SELINSGROVE — Citizens' Electric Company has announced that the non-profit organization, Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA), has been selected to receive a donation totaling $4,500 through Citizens' and its partnership with CoBank's "Sharing Success" program.
The grant was unanimously approved by Citizens' Board of Directors, following a recommendation by the company's staff. President and CEO Nathan Johnson of Citizens' Electric Company expressed his confidence in the Union-Snyder CAA's ability to impact our community with the grant funds positively. "In these challenging economic times, we want to support organizations we feel make the biggest impact on the communities we serve," said Johnson.
— THE DAILY ITEM