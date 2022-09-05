The Daily Item
United in Recovery kicks off this month to honor the lives and journey of recovery. From educational and community events to naloxone distributions and a 30-day self-care challenge.
Since its start in 1989, National Recovery Month is held every September to promote and support the recovery community, new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, and the dedication of service providers and communities who make recovery in all its forms possible.
“Here at United in Recovery we celebrate everyone’s path to recovery,” said Olivia Oden, stigma reduction and education coordinator. “That is why we wanted to make sure to honor the month with lots of events, opportunities to get involved, and informational sessions to learn more about substance-use disorder and local resources.”
United in Recovery (cmcuw.org/unitedinrecovery) is a program offered by the Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia-Montour United Ways to reduce drug overdoses, increase the number of community residents in recovery by improving access to education and treatment through supporting prevention, intervention and community building in the fight against substance use disorder.
United in Recovery will kick off its monthlong celebration with a Recovery Symposium on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at The Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
This community initiative is made possible through the generous support of AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania, Applegate Recovery, Community Care Behavioral Health Organization, Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger, and grant funding from Pennsylvania’s Office of Attorney General.
“We look forward to celebrating those who are in recovery and connecting individuals and families looking for recovery resources to next steps,” said Adrienne Mael, president/CEO of Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia-Montour United Ways. “Our hope is for the community to join us and learn what resources are available in our area.”
Doors open at 8:30 a.m., and there will be three informative sessions starting at 9 followed by a Q&A with a panel of experts. Community and recovery resources will also be provided and a time for networking will conclude the event. Tickets are a suggested donation of $10 per person and light refreshments will be served. Reserve tickets now at cmcuw.org/recovery-symposium.
A free naloxone distribution event will also be held on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. Naloxone is a life-saving medication used to reverse an opioid overdose. It is an opioid antagonist that is used to reverse the effects of opioids by blocking opiate receptor sites. Community members can pick up naloxone kits along with information on substance use disorder treatment, counseling services, peer support and basic needs assistance.
Naloxone distribution events are held monthly at United Way’s Bloomsburg Office located at 36 East Main St. These events are free and open to the public. To learn more and see additional distribution dates, visit cmcuw.org/events.
Every day, 14 Pennsylvanians die due to substance use disorder. Fear of being judged and discriminated against can prevent people with substance use disorder or people who are at risk of a substance use disorder from getting the help they need. It can also prevent caregivers and others in the position to help from providing or seeking much needed services.
United in Recovery will host United Way’s monthly Community Conversation. In honor of Recovery Month, September’s Community Conversation will be focused on the science and stigma behind substance use disorder. This virtual event will be held via the Zoom platform on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. Registration is required in advance. Visit cmcuw.org/events to sign up.
Self-care is often a critical component to long-term recovery. It includes nurturing both a person’s physical and mental health and can also help prevent relapse. During recovery, some of the key acts of self-care are connecting with other people and therapy which is why United in Recovery offers an annual 30-day self-care challenge as part of Recovery Month. Follow the United in Recovery Facebook page (@unitedinrecoverycolumbiamontour) for daily challenges and inspiration. A printable version of the calendar can also be downloaded at cmcuw.org/unitedinrecovery.
“We want to cheer on those who have found recovery and support those still in the process,” said Ms. Mael. “Together we can end overdose deaths in our local communities and reduce the instances of substance-use disorder.”
To learn more about Recovery Month or about events United in Recovery has planned, visit the United Way website at cmcuw.org/unitedinrecovery or email UIR@cmcuw.org.