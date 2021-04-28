Access to basic information that is clearly public record remains a bridge too far many government agencies and entities that fall under the state’s Right to Know Law.
The latest is in Middleburg, where the mayor, borough administrator and solicitor say they need a month to figure out what the state’s public access law says.
On Friday, The Daily Item filed a formal RTK request for the number of applicants for the police chief position and the number of candidates called for an interview. That was all. The number that applied and the number being interviewed.
The borough responded Monday, noting the request would take another 30 days to determine if the information was subject to the state’s Right to Know Law. (Here’s a hint: It is.)
Interviews are already underway. In 30 days, the borough could already have a replacement in place.
Mayor Heidi Potter told us applications were received through April 12. She also said she didn’t know how many people applied, only that one candidate was interviewed last week. The Mayor said the information likely won’t be released to the public since it could impact negotiations with the prospective candidate.
The last part — impacting negotiations — is irrelevant because the first part — the simple number of applicants — isn’t protected information.
The Daily Item didn’t request the names of the candidates. In no way would releasing the number of people who applied impact the hiring or out any potential candidate.
Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said she didn’t see a justification for a legal review in this instance. There is no question the number of applicants and the number of interviewees are public information, she said.
There are plenty of outs for commonwealth agencies to cite for reasons to delay or deny public information. The state’s Right to Know law has 30 exemptions, all of them legitimate. They range from health records to law enforcement security procedures to trade secrets and collective bargaining. A legal review to see if the records are public does fit into the law as it is written.
But it shouldn’t take a legal review, let alone one that would last a month, to understand this basic information is public.
The law allows for 30 days to review. In that regard, borough officials are following the Right to Know rules. Unfortunately, the automatic 30-day delay is the default response for a lot of municipalities and government agencies, a roadblock to public access simply because it is available.
It’s an unnecessary lack of transparency without real cause, other than to make people wonder what else the people in charge don’t want you to find out.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.