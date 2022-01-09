While more vaccinated and boosted people are contracting COVID in the latest omicron variant surge, those who end up hospitalized, on ventilators or dying are most often unvaccinated according to hospital officials.
As of Friday, 85 percent — 271 of 320 — of COVID patients hospitalized across Geisinger’s nine-hospital system are unvaccinated. At Evangelical Community Hospital, it is about 72 percent, 41 of 57 as of Friday afternoon.
Dr. B. James Connolly, Evangelical Community Hospital’s emergency medicine medical director said they will still push for vaccines. It is the fastest way out of the pandemic, he said.
People have heard, but the message is still important,” he said. “As a health system, we will keep pushing the message out there to get vaccinated.
Since December 2020, when vaccinations first became available, Evangelical has administered 30,013 doses of a COVID vaccine, including first, second and booster doses. Of that total, 843 have been pediatric shots, and 4,973 boosters. Another 486 doses are scheduled to be administered in the coming weeks.
In 2021 — from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 — approximately 91 percent of all COVID-19-positive patients came to Evangelical specifically for COVID-19, hospital officials said.
At Geisinger, 387,549 vaccine doses have been administered since December, including 2,508 over the past week and 16,448 over the last 30 days.
Geisinger’s Dr. Gerald Maloney, chief medical officer for hospital services, puts those who haven’t gotten the shot into three categories. The no-shot crowd who are waiting to see how safe it is, the anti-vaxxer group who won’t get any vaccines, and some who haven’t gotten around to it yet.
Those who are afraid but waiting, we could still make inroads there,” he said. “The group that just hasn’t gotten around it yet, that’s the group I am afraid for. We need to get to them.”
Maloney said his wife works at a vaccine clinic in northeastern Pennsylvania and he regularly asks her how many people are coming in for the first shot. He said it’s a handful, if that, most days.
Across Pennsylvania, more than 17.4 million doses have been administered, including more than 2.5 million boosters. More than 175,000 children ages 5-11 are also fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania.
Boosters also make a big difference. According to the latest data from Geisinger, 97 percent of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 are either unvaccinated or received their lost dose of the vaccine more than six months ago.
Of the 49 fully vaccinated patients being treated throughout Geisinger, 37 received their last vaccine dose more than 180 days ago.
Both Geisinger and Evangelical and now scheduling boosters for children between the ages of 12 and 15 following approval last week.
Geisinger is treating 14 pediatric COVID-19 patients, including five that were not eligible for vaccination due to age, one fully vaccinated more than 180 days ago, one fully vaccinated less than 180 days ago and seven who were eligible but were unvaccinated.